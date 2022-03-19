Motorcyclist Has Serious Injuries After Collision With Taxi In Woodlands

No matter how careful we try to be on the road, accidents can still occur at any time, often in the most unexpected manner.

That was what happened for a motorcyclist in Woodlands after a collision with a taxi on Wednesday (16 Mar). The impact left the rider with severe injuries.

After the incident, his daughter took to TikTok to share about what happened and appeal for witnesses to assist police with investigations.

Taxi collides with motorcyclist along Woodlands Ave 7

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accident happened at around 11.20am on 16 Mar along Woodlands Avenue 7.

While the report didn’t explain how events unfolded, the motorcyclist’s daughter, Rebekah, revealed in a TikTok video on 18 Mar that the taxi driver was making a U-turn when he collided with her father.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident immediately, and paramedics later conveyed the 56-year-old rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Motorcyclist seemingly in ICU with severe injuries

In her TikTok video, Rebekah showed the photo of the outside of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a caption stating that her father is “seriously injured in a traffic accident”.

She then took to the comments section to elaborate on the extent of his injuries which apparently include:

Heart contusion

Internal bleeding in the lungs, abdominal area & liver

Fractured ribs, upper jaw, nasal septum & hand

She added in a separate comment that her father was not conscious after taking medications and couldn’t speak at all.

It is unclear what his current condition is at the time of writing.

Appeal for witnesses to assist police

Clarifying why she’s making the appeal, Rebekah stated that there were no CCTVs nearby that could capture the incident clearly. The taxi driver apparently didn’t have a dashcam either, so there’s no video footage that police can use as evidence.

Likely hoping to expedite investigations, Rebekah thus appealed for “eyewitnesses or drivers with dashcam that may have been in the vicinity” at the time of the accident to get in touch with her.

Anyone who can be of help should leave her a message on Instagram here.

Hope for motorcyclist’s smooth recovery

To have someone you hold dear involved in a horrific accident is certainly a distressing situation.

We hope Rebekah will get the help she needs to resolve the issue and assist the police with investigations.

For now, we wish her father a smooth recovery.

