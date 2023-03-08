Woodlands North Coast Has Bicycle Air Pump, Showers & Burger King, Visit For Cycling Breaks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Stop By Woodlands North Coast While On Admiralty West Park Connector

Cyclists who often ride on Park Connectors (PCs) may relate to the trouble of wanting to relieve themselves or grab a quick bite mid-journey, but being unable to do so with peace of mind as there are no proper bicycle storage facilities in the area.

Well, good news for those who have plans to travel along Admiralty West PC: you can now take a rest stop at Woodlands North Coast.

It has about everything you’ll need, from bicycle accessories to shower facilities for those who’ve had enough sweating for the day.

The development is an upcoming mixed-use business and lifestyle precinct that is currently a work in progress.

Bicycle accessories at Woodlands North Coast to store & recharge bikes

Woodlands North Coast comes equipped with the two main bicycle accessories any cyclist needs: an indoor bicycle rack and an air pump for wheels that may be slightly deflated after a long ride.

There are more than enough racks available, so you can rest assured knowing that your beloved bike will be tucked safely away from weather elements while you’re enjoying your break.

Additionally, a bicycle pump is conveniently located for cyclists whose tyres quite literally need a new breath of air.

Clean toilet & shower facilities to freshen up on the go

The hub also boasts clean toilets and shower facilities for individuals who need to relieve themselves or freshen up post-exercise.

All the toilets have mirrors that are equipped with bright lights so you can check if you’re lookin’ fresh before leaving.

The shower stalls also seem relatively spacious, complete with basket shelves for users to conveniently access their bathing essentials.

Multiple password-protected lockers are also available for the safe storage of valuables.

Reward yourself with fast food after a tiring journey

For those who wish to indulge in some fast food after burning off some calories, Woodlands North Coast even has a Burger King outlet where you can enjoy a hearty meal.

Or, if you live in the area, perhaps this could be your new go-to eatery.

Intrigued yet? Here’s where to find Woodlands North Coast:

Woodlands North Coast

Address: 1 North Coast Avenue, Singapore 737663

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

