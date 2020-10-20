Migrant Worker Passes Away After Getting Electrocuted At Police NS Department

Certain professions post a high risk of workplace accidents and injuries. That is why these workers often have to observe safety protocols closely.

In an unfortunate accident on Thursday (15 Oct), a migrant worker passed away after being electrocuted while dismantling a circuit board at the Police National Service (NS) Department.

Electrocuted when dismantling electrical distribution board

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a 27-year-old migrant worker from India passed away at the hospital from his injuries after he was electrocuted while working.

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker – hired by an engineering and IT solutions firm – was in the midst of taking apart an electrical distribution board at the Police NS Department when the accident happened.

Source

He was unconscious when he was sent to Changi General Hospital and succumbed to his injuries eventually, reports TODAY Online.

Investigations by MOM are currently ongoing.

Rest in peace

We feel sad that a young man had lost his life in such a manner. This is tragic incident highlights the importance of having safety procedures in place and observed.

As investigations are underway, we hope they can pinpoint the root of the incident, and take the necessary precautions so that workers have a safe place to carry out their duties.

MS News sends our condolences to his family.

