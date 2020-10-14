Tuas Accident Involving 800kg Steel Beam Costs Worker’s Life

Construction jobs are known to be dangerous, often causing injuries and costing lives, even here in Singapore.

Sadly, an accident in Tuas recently led to the latter outcome, when a heavy steel beam fell off a vehicle and onto a worker nearby.

The firm he worked for had to face dire consequences, after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stepped in.

Steel beam falls on worker in Tuas

A post in Facebook group Traffics accident.SG yesterday (13 Oct) detailed the incident, which allegedly occurred on Sunday (11 Oct).

According to the post, a 39-year-old lifting supervisor had noticed that 4 steel beams stacked on the back of a lorry were not tied securely.

Intending to adjust them, he apparently removed the sling tie, causing a roughly 800kg steel beam to fall on him.

The impact “crushed him and he passed away on the spot”.

Police investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they had received a call for assistance at about 11.30am on 11 Oct at 40 Tuas West Road.

Paramedics who arrived pronounced a person dead on the scene.

A report by The Straits Times (ST) stated that the police were also there, and are currently investigating the incident.

MOM orders firm to stop loading, unloading & deliveries

Hai Leck Engineering and Construction, which occupies the Tuas workplace, received strict orders from MOM.

They have to stop all loading, unloading and delivery works for the time being, reports ST.

Hope for greater workplace safety

Considering how jobs of such nature are very high-risk, we hope that employers will do whatever is necessary to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Workers’ lives are at stake, and serious or even fatal accidents are surely the last things anyone would want.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family.

