Worker in Thailand jumps off truck as it crosses railway track, gets run over by oncoming train

Worker killed by oncoming train after jumping off truck that refused to stop

A female worker in Samut Sakhon Province, Thailand, was fatally run over by a train after jumping off a pickup truck that refused to stop at a railway track, reports Thai news outlet Channel 7.

A viral video documenting the horrifying incident showed the white pickup truck turning right on the road and crossing the railway track.

As the vehicle crosses the railway, all the workers on the truck bed jump off in panic as the train approaches.

While most of the workers evaded the train, one female employee was fatally run over.

Victim’s body severed in half

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the incident occurred at about 8.45am on Saturday (31 May).

The train had reportedly sounded its horn, but the truck sped up instead of stopping. Afraid of getting hit, the six passengers decided to jump off the vehicle.

Sadly, the 28-year-old female victim, a Burmese national, lost balance and fell onto the ground before getting run over. Her body was severed and sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital, as reported by Thai news outlet Matichon.

Driver claimed he was confident that he could cross in time

The other coworkers were slightly injured and shocked by the accident. A rescue team was later dispatched to the scene and took them to a nearby hospital.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the 43-year-old driver, Khomsan (name transliterated from Thai), claimed he was confident he could cross the track in time and hence refused to stop

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the area to aid their investigation.

Also read: Teacher dies after being hit by train in Thailand, believed to have been recording TikTok video



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เมฆ บินข่าว on Facebook and โจโฉ on Facebook.