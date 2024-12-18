Teacher dies after being hit by train in Thailand, believed to have been recording TikTok video

Teacher in Thailand dies after being hit by train, accident leaves him in pieces

A teacher in Thailand tragically lost his life after being struck by a passing train while recording videos for TikTok.

According to Khaosod, police responded to a report of a man being hit by a train on Chulalongkorn Bridge in Ratchaburi on Wednesday (18 Dec).

Authorities believe the train struck the man and dragged his body 200 to 300 metres across the bridge.

The impact caused severe injuries, including a crushed head and severed limbs.

About 200 metres from his body, police found his abandoned bicycle, which had significant damage to the front wheel.

They also discovered a broken camera stand and scattered fragments of his helmet.

Wife described it as a typical morning for the family

The victim, a language teacher and TikTok content creator in his 50s, had followed his usual morning routine before the tragedy struck.

After leaving home at 7am, the man drove his wife and their young daughter to school.

He then mentioned that he would go film at Chulalongkorn Bridge, taking his bicycle, which had been stored in the trunk of their car.

His wife later told reporters that this was their usual routine, so when she first heard news of a cyclist being hit by a train, she didn’t immediately believe it was her husband.

Struck by train after missing warning signals

Based on evidence at the scene and his wife’s testimony, police believe the man was struck by the train while filming or setting up to record a video.

Authorities discovered footage on his phone recorded shortly before the accident, showing him setting up his camera on the tracks at around 7.30am.

It is suspected that after finishing filming, he turned his back to the approaching train and didn’t hear the warning signals.

The train struck him and dragged his body across the bridge, leaving him on the tracks at Chulalongkorn Bridge over the Mae Klong River.

His wife is now left grappling with the sudden loss, uncertain about the family’s future.

