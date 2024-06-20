S’pore company rewards migrant worker with surprise visit from wife & daughter for Father’s Day

Migrant worker gets surprise visit during company retreat

In celebration of Father’s Day, a migrant worker at Pollisum Engineering received a surprise visit from his wife and daughter who had flown in from Jinan, China.

The worker, Sun Ke, was the winner of the company’s Father’s Day Lucky Draw — where he was told he had won a special video letter from his family back home.

Unbeknownst to him, his loved ones were merely waiting backstage.

The family reunion happened on 16 June during the company trip in Batam.

Company rewards migrant worker with surprise family visit for Father’s Day

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Pollisum Engineering organised a 2D1N Annual Dinner and Dance at Montigo Resort in Batam.

As the event coincided with Father’s Day, the company hosted a special Father’s Day Lucky Draw.

36-year-old Sun Ke, a lorry crane driver who has worked for Pollisum Engineering for 10 years, was selected as the winner.

In a video seen by MS News, Sun Ke had been invited on stage to read a letter from his family.

He was then ushered to view the video message from his wife, afterwhich came the heartwarming surprise.

As his wife walked in carrying their two-year-old daughter, a tearful Sun Ke rushed off stage to embrace his family.

As it turns out, his wife and child had taken a six-hour flight from China to Singapore and one-hour ferry ride to Batam to be with him.

The happy family also enjoyed an extended reunion in Singapore where they were hosted by Holiday Inn Express & Suites until 19 June.

This was a grand plan by the company to reward Sun Ke for his dedication and contributions.

Couple met while working in Singapore

Sun Ke met his wife while she was working in Singapore as an Electronic Factory Operator.

They tied the knot in September 2016 and had their daughter in December 2021.

While his wife returned to China when she was two-months pregnant, Sun Ke remained in Singapore until it was time for the baby’s delivery.

He then came back to Singapore when his daughter was three months old.

Prior to the family’s reunion on 16 June, they had not seen each other for over a year.

Singapore company hopes to boost morale of migrant workers

Citing family as a “driving force” for anyone to work hard, Pollisum Engineering said that the prize has only encouraged Sun Ke.

“As a migrant worker, he has limited time to spend with his family,” said the company.

“Thus having them with him on Father’s Day was a morale boost that motivated him to further dedicate his skills and talents to grow with the company.”

Featured image courtesy of Pollisum Engineering.