Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC MPs To Jointly Oversee Serangoon Following Leon Perera’s Resignation

Aljunied GRC Workers’ Party MPs Will Collectively Care For Serangoon

Following the resignation of Workers’ Party (WP) MP Leon Perera, the remaining Aljunied GRC MPs have stepped up to take care of the former’s Serangoon ward.

They carried out their first walkabout in Serangoon since Mr Perera’s resignation on Sunday (23 July).

In attendance were Leader of the Opposition (LO) and WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, Chair Sylvia Lim, Vice Chair Faisal Manap, and Policy Research Head Gerald Giam.

Pritam Singh says Aljunied GRC MPs will jointly oversee Serangoon ward

Mr Singh took to Facebook to share the future arrangements for the ward on Sunday (23 July) shortly after the walkabout.

He explained that the remaining Aljunied GRC MPs will be jointly overseeing the area collectively. This includes the private residences of the ward.

“Grateful for the support from the community here,” he wrote following his visit.

For residents who require assistance, Mr Singh said that there was no change in the timings of Serangoon’s Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS).

Alternatively, residents can also write to Aljunied GRC via email.

In addition, the Aljunied GRC MPs will continue to conduct house visits and outreach activities in Serangoon.

The WP Sec-Gen concluded his post saying, “We are at your service.”

‘Harrowing week’ for Workers’ Party, says Gerald Giam

Aljunied GRC MP and WP’s Policy Research Head Mr Giam also penned his thoughts on Facebook on the same day.

Mr Giam confessed, “It has been a harrowing week for the Workers’ Party and for me personally, having lost two very capable and hardworking comrades-in-arms to resignations.”

However, the resignations were necessary to uphold the high standards that the WP believes in, he said.

Noting that the struggle continues, Mr Giam shared that his team visited residents in the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division of Aljunied GRC.

This is something that has been their weekly routine for the past three years.

At the same time, they are also taking steps to ensure that all Serangoon residents in Aljunied GRC will continue to be well looked after.

“We will continue to stand with you and be your voices in Parliament,” Mr Giam promised.

Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.