Workout From Home Kits For 5,000 S’poreans Giveaway Begins On 20 Dec

With the feastive festive season upon us, like 2 heaping portions of roast turkey with gravy-ed mashed potatoes on the side of our paper plates, you may be worried about gaining more than just gifts this December. Cough – spare tyre – cough.

Although we don’t all have swanky gym memberships, that doesn’t mean we can’t keep fit from the comfort of our homes.

That’s where these free Workout From Home kits could come in handy. Here’s how to snag a pack for the fam.

5,000 free sports packs with gym bags & yoga mats

5,000 Singaporean households can lay claim to a free sports pack with a gym bag containing yoga mats, dumbbells, and jump rope from 20 Dec.

Image courtesy of Qiren Organisation

The full contents of the Sports Pack are as follows:

1 x Gym Bag

1 x Skipping Rope

1 x Super Cooling Towel (Blue/Magenta)

1 x Yoga Mat (Green/Purple)

2 x Dumbbell Bottles (Black/Pink)

2 x Push-Up Bars

The giveaway is open to Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents (PR), or individuals above 21 working & residing locally.

Do note that each household may only register for 1 x Play Sports Pack. Fastest applicants first, of course, as they will be dispensed on a while stocks last basis.

Redeem a workout from home kit after a 10-min financial planning sesh

If you’re interested in snagging a workout from home kit for the fam, you’ll have to fill in your name, email address, and contact number via this form.

Source

After submitting your response, you can expect to be contacted within 3 months. Successful applicants will also receive their sports pack within 2-3 weeks.

By this point, you may be wondering what’s the catch.

As the giveaway is organised by Qiren Organisation and 1PlaySports to encourage Singaporeans to stay fit amidst the pandemic, applicants will need to attend a 10-minute financial planning session with a consultant from Qiren — part of AIA Singapore’s network.

Other terms & conditions apply, so do read them carefully to check how your data will be stored and used before clicking ‘Submit’.

No more excuses not to exercise

If the only thing that’s been holding you back from getting rid of the flab on your arms is the lack of fitness equipment, this could be an affordable way to check that off the list.

So dust out the old corners of your bedroom and make room for a mini Workout From Home fitness corner to get started on those healthy gains.

2022 could very well mark the start of new beginnings for the world and your sharpened jawline.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Qiren Organisation.

Featured image courtesy of Qiren Organisation.