WP Volunteer Fixes CNY Banner That Featured PAP MP Edwin Tong

After a historic GE2020 last year, some were optimistic while others were left disappointed by the election results.

Whatever it was, Singaporeans eventually returned to their usual rhythms of life, including volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the election period.

On Tuesday (9 Feb), a Workers’ Party (WP) volunteer shared about how he fixed a fallen banner in Siglap which bore the face of People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Edwin Tong.

Source

Though he likely did not vote for the PAP during the past election, he felt that fixing the banner was the right thing to do.

Source

Netizens praised him for embodying the true Singapore spirit and being considerate, no matter where his political allegiance lies.

WP Volunteer fixes fallen banner

After wrapping up a CNY orange distribution event, a WP volunteer was walking along East Coast Road at Siglap when he noticed a fallen banner.

Source

As an experienced volunteer in charge of logistics, he had all the tools required to fix the banner in his car. Without hesitation, the volunteer got to work fixing it.

Source

He skilfully used raffia string to secure the banner back onto the pole.

Source

Says it’s only right to help fix banner

Afterwards, when the poster was secured in place, the volunteer even took a photo with MP Edwin Tong – who was featured on the banner – to commemorate the occasion.

Source

Reflecting on the incident, the volunteer said that GE2020 has already concluded and Joo Chiat residents have elected Mr Tong as their MP.

Although he might be a WP supporter, it does not change the fact that Mr Tong is now his MP.

Hence, the volunteer says it was only right for him to help fix the banner.

Netizens praise volunteer for being a true Singaporean

Netizens praised the WP volunteer for a job well done.

Source

This netizen exclaimed that he has shown graciousness by fixing the fallen banner.

Source

Another Facebook user said that this is what being a true Singaporean is about.

Source

He elaborated that we are ultimately Singaporeans, regardless of the political parties that we support.

Kudos to the WP volunteer for showing initiative

Kudos to the WP volunteer for taking the initiative to fix the banner even though it was not asked of him.

After all, although Singaporeans might be divided by different party lines, we are all invested in the betterment of our country.

Truly, when it comes to improving Singapore and making it a greater place to live in, it is a non-partisan cause that we should all unite towards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.