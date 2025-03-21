Woman in China has wrong tooth extracted & reinserted without anaesthesia, takes own life due to unbearable pain

Woman in China has wrong tooth extracted & forcibly reinserted without anaesthesia

What should have been a routine wisdom tooth extraction ended in tragedy for a 34-year-old woman in Anhui, China.

On 12 March, the woman, identified as Ms Wu, underwent a procedure at Anqing Municipal Hospital to remove a wisdom tooth.

However, the dentist mistakenly extracted a healthy tooth instead.

In an even more shocking turn, the dentist forcibly reinserted the wrong tooth into its original socket, securing it with wire and tying it to adjacent teeth — without administering any anaesthesia during the gruelling 90-minute procedure.

Hospital denies responsibility for extracting wrong tooth

The botched procedure resulted in severe dental damage, with noticeable facial swelling.

Ms Wu endured excruciating pain and was unable to sleep.

Despite repeatedly seeking help from the hospital, her pleas were ignored, and the hospital refused to acknowledge any malpractice.

Woman takes her own life at hospital

On 17 March, five days after the procedure, Ms Wu returned to the hospital and jumped from the 11th floor, ending her life.

Before her death, she recorded a video, tearfully stating:

You deceived me from beginning to end, leaving me like this at 34. Who will save me? Because of the harm caused by Anqing Municipal Hospital, I will die here today.

Her brother later revealed that about 30 minutes before her death, Ms Wu had tried to reach multiple hospital departments for assistance, but received no help.

X-rays from other hospitals later revealed the extent of the damage, and her brother claimed that Anqing Municipal Hospital had even modified her medical records without authorisation.

“The anaesthetic was injected into the wisdom tooth area, but the healthy tooth had no anaesthesia. The dentist forcibly pulled it out,” he said.

The emotional distress was further compounded by her role as the primary caregiver for her son with autism, a situation her family believes worsened her suffering.

Authorities investigating

Hospital staff confirmed that the dentist involved has since been suspended.

The health commission and police are currently investigating the case.

According to Ms Wu’s husband, police have ruled out foul play.

