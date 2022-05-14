S’pore Wushu Athlete Wins SEA Games Gold, 1 Day After Clinching Bronze In Separate Event

Singapore Wushu Athletes Chan Jun Kai And Kimberly Ong Win SEA Games Gold On 14 May

Singapore has won yet another gold medal at the 31st SEA Games held in Hanoi.

This time, it was wushu athlete Chan Jun Kai who clinched gold in the men’s taijijian event on Saturday (14 May).

This came just a day after the 21-year-old won bronze in a separate wushu event.

Singapore wushu athlete wins SEA Games gold

On Saturday (14 May), wushu athlete Chan Jun Kai won gold at the 31st SEA Games after beating opponents from Indonesia and the Philippines in the men’s taijijian event.

Indonesia’s Nicholas Nichola and the Phillipines’ Jones Llabres Inso had scored 9.71 and 9.70 at the event, but it was Chan, who scored 9.72, who narrowly edged out the pair and clinched gold.

The gold medal came just a day after Chan won bronze in the men’s taijiquan event. On the same day, fellow wushu athlete Jowen Ong also won silver in the men’s changquan event.

Female wushu athletes also win gold on the same day

Saturday (14 May) also saw Singapore wushu athlete Kimberly Ong winning gold in the daoshu and gunshu combined event.

Fellow athlete Zoe Tan came in 2nd in the same event, clinching silver.

At the time of reporting, Singapore’s medal tally stands at 4 gold, 7 silver, and 9 bronze.

Congrats to wushu athletes for winning medals

Congratulations to the wushu athletes for winning medals in their respective events.

We hope Singapore athletes will continue excelling at the Games and bring home more medals over the coming weeks.

