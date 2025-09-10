3-year-old boy in China suffers burns after Xiaomi phone explodes while he watches videos

3-year-old boy suffers burns after Xiaomi phone explodes while he was watching videos

A three-year-old boy in Jiangsu, China was injured when a Xiaomi smartphone suddenly caught fire and exploded while he was watching videos at home on Sunday (7 Sept).

According to the boy’s family, he suffered burns to his left hand and lower limbs.

Medical records shared online stated that some of his skin was blackened, blisters had ruptured, and areas of necrotic skin had begun peeling.

Phone had been in normal use for over a year

The device involved was a Xiaomi 13, a model released in December 2022 and on the market for less than three years.

The boy’s aunt, Ms Song, told Chinese media that she had bought the phone online for her sister.

It had been in regular use for more than a year, with no history of modifications or repairs.

At the time of the incident, the phone was not charging.

The boy was jumping on the sofa while watching videos when the device suddenly burst into flames and exploded.

Frightened, he dropped it, which also caused damage to the sofa.

Family contacts Xiaomi after-sales service

After the incident, the family reached out to Xiaomi’s after-sales service.

Staff told them the phone’s remains would need to be sent to the company’s R&D centre for inspection to determine the cause.

As of Monday (8 Sept), however, the family said no sample had yet been collected or tested.

When contacted by local media, Xiaomi’s customer service said that cases of phones catching fire are extremely rare.

They added that the causes can be complex, potentially involving multiple factors such as battery quality, circuit design, external impact, or high temperatures, and that the exact cause can only be confirmed through professional testing.

Xiaomi has not yet issued an official public statement on the incident.

After the video was shared on Douyin, the case drew wide attention online and became a trending topic on Weibo on Tuesday (9 Sept).

Some netizens claiming to own the same model expressed concern, while others cautioned that the incident could be an isolated case.

Under China’s Product Quality Law, manufacturers are liable if defective products cause personal injury.

Featured image adapted from @ying911010 on Douyin.