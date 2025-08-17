Xiaomi smart lock in China misidentifies food delivery rider as homeowner, automatically swings door open

Xiaomi smart lock opens door for food delivery rider after mistaking him for homeowner

A Xiaomi smart door lock in China gave its owner a fright after it mistakenly identified a food delivery rider as him and swung open.

The strange incident was posted online by the homeowner, who shared how his smart lock unexpectedly let the rider in.

According to the post, he had ordered food on the evening of 10 Aug. When the rider arrived, he hung the food on the doorknob.

Suddenly, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Pro recognised the rider’s face as the homeowner’s and automatically unlocked the door.

The man, who was lying in bed doing his homework at the time, was shocked to see his door open on its own.

He quickly snapped a selfie as proof that he hadn’t left his bed when the door swung open, reports China News.

Product advertised as having ‘safe & reliable facial recognition technology’

The man later contacted Xiaomi customer service to report the incident. A technician was scheduled to visit his home to inspect the lock.

He shared that while the device had occasionally failed to recognise his own face in the past, this was the first time it had confused someone else for him.

The lock’s biggest selling point is its 3D structured-light facial recognition technology, which is advertised as being highly accurate and secure.

Product listings on e-commerce platforms claim the product can capture fine facial features to create a unique and reliable facial map.

Xiaomi investigating after complaint filed

When asked about the case, Xiaomi’s customer service team confirmed that a technician would first examine the device in person before escalating the matter to specialists if needed.

They said they had not personally received similar complaints before, but assured that the issue had beenformally recorded and forwarded to the relevant department for further investigation.

Also read: Xiaomi charger in China explodes while charging at home, company investigating



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NetEase News and Xiaomi Youpin.