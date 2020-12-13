Ya Kun Asks For Shoeboxes To Give To Kids Affected By Lay-Offs & Pay Cuts

As we celebrate the year-end festivities while keeping with safe distancing measures, some of us have struggled mightily and find few reasons for celebration. As part of this, Ya Kun Kaya Toast is partnering with a charity to bring Christmas shoeboxes to children of such families.

They’re collecting shoeboxes from the community to give to children of families who’ve been affected by retrenchments and pay cuts.

Source

Named The Shoebox Project, all you gotta do is fill up a shoebox with things to give to these kids and drop them off at a Ya Kun outlet near you.

Source

Ya Kun shoeboxes for children affected by Covid-19 lay-offs

The initiative by Ya Kun is partnered with Ray of Hope.

Source

If you wish to contribute, it’s as simple as finding a shoebox and filling it with new items that might bring cheer to your recipient.

They can include:

toys

stationery

other activities, e.g. card games

Then, label your shoebox with the box’s intended gender and age and bring it to a Ya Kun outlet.

Image courtesy of Ya Kun

The following Ya Kun outlets will accept your shoebox:

Ya Kun ARTRA (Redhill)

Causeway Point

Compass One

Far East Square

Funan

Fusionopolis

Jurong Point

NEX

Northpoint City

Parkway Parade

SAFRA Toa Payoh

White Sands

They’re located across Singapore, so there should be at least one close enough to your home.

Image courtesy of Ya Kun

After receiving the shoebox, Ray of Hope as well as their partners will match them to a child and deliver them by Christmas morning.

Shining hope for children

2020 hasn’t been the greatest year for many. But the community hopes to at least bring some joy to children who are growing up during this tough period.

It’s heartening to see that these children aren’t forgotten.

Ya Kun will accept the shoeboxes until 20 Dec, so there’s about a week to become a secret Santa.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Ya Kun.