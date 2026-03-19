Yam shaped like human hand harvested in China, farmer rejects S$1.5K offer

Farmer harvests yam shaped like human hand

Every now and then, nature produces plants, fruits, and vegetables shaped eerily like human body parts, causing unease in people who come across them.

An elderly man in Guangdong, China, recently harvested a yam that drew widespread attention, given its uncanny resemblance to a human hand.

According to SingTao, the discovery initially startled the elderly man, who thought he had dug up a corpse.

Photos of the uniquely shaped yam show that it has five distinct “fingers” with the leftmost being shorter than the rest, resembling a thumb. The tips of the “fingers” are even shaped like fingernails.

The opposite side of the yam also appears flat, like a palm.

Farmer offered S$1,500 for strangely shaped yam

Residents in the area flocked to the elderly man’s home to marvel at the hand-shaped yam.

The elderly man’s son-in-law, surnamed Huang, also shared a video of it online, drawing in many interested buyers.

Mr Huang reportedly said that the family received offers as high as RMB 8,000 (S$1,490), but the elderly man declined to sell it.

However, the farmer has not decided whether he would sell or preserve the yam, CTWANT reported.

Potentially due to environmental conditions

According to experts, environmental conditions can affect the shape and growth of Chinese yams.

Conditions such as soil hardness, the presence of rocks, and other plants can potentially allow it to form unique shapes.

However, experts assure that these strangely shaped yams are no different from regular yams in terms of taste, nutritional value, and composition.

They urge the public not to be alarmed, as it is a normal phenomenon brought about by the plant’s natural growth process.

Also read: Doctor in China removes chicken-foot-shaped plaque from heavy smoker’s artery

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Featured image adapted from SingTao.