Yat Ka Yan At Fortune Centre In Bugis Has Homemade Desserts From $3

When one thinks dessert, they may balk at the connotations — high in sugar, low in nutritional value.

But a local dessert store in Bugis, Yat Ka Yan, promises that dessert doesn’t have to be the sinful experience it so often is, as their homemade concoctions are prepared with actual ingredients.

Fans of dessert places like Ah Chew may want to take a look at the nearby Yat Ka Yan Dessert & Snacks – which means One Family in Cantonese – for some treats starting at $3.

Yat Ka Yan has homemade desserts from $3

The store is located in Fortune Centre in Bugis, which some may know as a haven for vegetarian cuisine.

Their dessert fares include:

Walnut paste

Almond cream

Pulut hitam

Sesame paste

Orh nee (yam paste)

Cheng t’ng

Barley beancurd

Chendol

What you’d expect from a Chinese dessert store, you’ll get.

For example, here’s their pulut hitam, which they say is like dessert porridge — filling but not cloyingly sweet.

Meanwhile, their yam paste with pumpkin is made with shallot oil instead of lard, for a (slightly) less fattening experience.

They also serve up dim sum dishes such as yam cakes, glutinous rice, and chee cheong fun.

And in case you need convincing on whether their fares are truly homemade, their social media is filled with the painstaking preparation of all their treats — from scratch.

Long queues expected

The store prepares everything by hand, and there’s a surge in popularity lately, so they have to take a small break between 5.30-7pm to restock for the dinner crowd.

During this time, they’re closed.

You might also end up facing a queue to get into the store, as a netizen notes on their Facebook page, so be prepared to wait.

But hey, it’s homemade dessert and if there’s one thing Singaporeans have made an art, it’s queueing for good cuisine.

Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Address: #02-08 Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, Singapore 188979

Opening hours: 1.30-5.30pm, 7-10pm (Mon-Thur except Tues), 7-11pm (Fri-Sun), Closed on Tues.

Nearest MRT station: Bencoolen, Bras Basah, Bugis, Rochor

Facebook: Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Instagram: @yatkayan

Suitable for all ages, Yat Ka Yan can be enjoyed with friends, families and loved ones at a very affordable price.

