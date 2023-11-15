Former Workers’ Party & Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong Passes Away Aged 47

Ex-Workers’ Party & Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong Dies Aged 47

Former Workers’ Party (WP) MP Yaw Shin Leong has passed away at the age of 47.

News of his death emerged on his social media accounts under the name Amos Rao, which was a name Mr Yaw used.

At the time of writing, the cause of his death has not been revealed. Before his expulsion from WP in 2012, Mr Yaw was the MP for Hougang SMC.

Former Workers’ Party & Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong passes away

On Tuesday (14 Nov), a Facebook account belonging to Amos Rao, a name Mr Yaw used, posted an obituary in memory of him.

According to the obituary, he passed away last Friday (10 Nov) at the age of 47. The post did not specify the cause of his death.

“Our hearts are broken with grief. You left us too soon, too sudden,” the obituary stated.

Your sudden passing leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. We know you are in a better place. We love you deeply. You will live on forever in our hearts.

“Rest in peace, Amos, Beloved Husband, Papa, Brother, Leader and Soldier,” the post added.

“Shin Leong’s passion for Singapore, his service in the National Service, and his contributions beyond politics have left indelible marks.”

Wake will be at Woodlands Memorial

The obituary shared details of his wake which will be from Friday (17 Nov) to Sunday (19 Nov) at Woodlands Memorial.

Meanwhile, his memorial service will happen this Saturday (18 Nov) at 7pm.

“We would like the media to respect the family’s privacy,” the obituary added.

Back in the 2011 General Election, Mr Yaw became the MP for Hougang SMC, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In February the following year, WP expelled him following rumours of his involvement in an extramarital affair.

The party explained that he failed to “uphold transparency and accountability” and “explain and discuss” the allegations with the Central Executive Committee.

In 2021, he posted on Facebook as Amos Rao to dispute WP Chief Pritam Singh’s statement that he did not present himself to WP after the allegations.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Yaw’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amos Rao on Facebook and Facebook.