United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd Slashes Packet Drinks Prices For 3-Day Promo

Hari Raya Puasa falls on 13 May this year, but many families’ preparations will begin long before the month of joyous festivities.

A Yishun wholesaler is offering a 3-day promotion where various drinks, including Yeo’s packet drink cartons are going for discounts.

While one Yeo’s packet drink carton will sell for $5.80, 3 cartons will cost just $15.

Juscool 1.5 litre bottles are also on sale for just $1 each.

Deliveries are available for those who are hard at work and may not have as much time to visit the wholesaler in Yishun.

Yishun wholesaler has Yeo’s packet drink cartons at 3 for $15

Raya visits during the months of May and Jun will be frequent, and everyone knows guests need to be properly hydrated.

Cheap packet drinks are a great way of ensuring this.

United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd are also offering a wide variety of flavours to cater to any palate.

They include:

Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemum (Less sugar)

Chrysanthemum (No Sugar)

Soya Bean

Wintermelon

Longan Red Dates

Ice Lemon Tea

Snow Pear

Ice Green Tea

Lemon Barley

Sugar Cane

Lychee

Source

As for the enduringly popular Bandung flavour, one carton will go for $8.80 each.

Justea flavours at 2 cartons for $13

Besides Yeo’s, Justea is another option you may want to consider.

With 3 flavours including White Grape, Green Tea with Lemon and Green Tea with Peach, there’s a good variety for Raya guests and something for everyone.

Source

Each carton goes for $8 while 2 cartons will cost $13.

Juscool sparkling drinks at $1 per bottle

While packet drinks are cheap based simply on quantity, the true value for parties lie with 1.5 litre bottles and a healthy number of recyclable cups.

Juscool’s range of refreshing sparkling drinks should provide that value that families will seek, with each 1.5 litre bottle going for just $1.

Source

And if these aren’t what you seek, the Yishun wholesaler has a healthy range of other drinks as well.

That said, the ones we’ve shown so far appear to be the deals with the best value for money.

Ensure Raya guests are hydrated with Yeo’s packet drink cartons

While there’s the bevy of food that every mum will be whipping up for the impending house visits, one can’t forget to stock up on the drinks too.

And if you’re lacking in the transport necessary to bring home the goodies, they offer deliveries as well — just PM or WhatsApp them at 82992628 with your location and items.

United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd



Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub #01-20 Singapore 768159

Opening Hours: 6am-10.30pm daily

Website: United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd

Nearest MRT: Yishun, Canberra

They accept cash, Nets, PayNow, as well as Visa and Mastercard.

The promo only lasts 3 days and demand is high, so do expect them to take some time to get back to you.

But if you’re successful, hopefully that’s your month of Raya visits settled, with plenty to go around for every guest.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.