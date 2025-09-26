Yip Pin Xiu wins S’pore’s 1st gold at 2025 World Para Swimming Championships

Yip Pin Xiu snags her 4th consecutive gold at World Para Swimming Championships

Singapore has won its first gold medal in the 2025 Toyota World Para Swimming Championships, with none other than our most decorated Paralympian doing the honours.

Yip Pin Xiu became champion again after finishing first in the women’s 50m backstroke S2 final on Friday (26 Sept).

Yip clocked a time of 1:04.31

The 33-year-old clocked a time of 1 minute and 04.31 seconds, according to the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC). That was enough to finish ahead of Russian Diana Koltsova — competing as a neutral athlete — at 1:05.72. Behind them was Italy’s Arjola Trimi, who snagged the bronze after coming in at a time of 1:05.83. Yip also won gold in this event at 3 previous Para Championships This is Yip’s fourth consecutive world title in the event.

It was also her eighth gold in the Championships.

The achievement comes four days after winning silver in the women’s 100m backstroke S2 final at the same Championships.

S’pore National Anthem played for first time on home ground

Congratulating Yip in a Facebook post on Friday, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said she is “just incredible”.

He pointed out that this was the first time Singapore had won a world championship in any sport on home ground.

That meant that Singapore’s National Anthem “Majulah Singapura” played for the first time at the competition’s Asian debut.

The crowd sang it with “gusto”, Mr Tharman said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Facebook that it was a “proud moment” to hear the National Anthem played for the first time at a World Para Swimming Championships on home ground.

Lauding Yip’s feat, he told her:

You have lifted our spirits, inspired a nation, and shown that boundaries are meant to be broken.

After the meet, Yip will turn her mind to more private affairs — her wedding to her fiancé is next week.

