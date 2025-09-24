Yip Pin Xiu clinches silver in World Para Swimming Championships, S’pore’s 1st medal at event

Yip Pin Xiu places 2nd in women’s 100m backstroke S2 at World Para Swimming Championships

Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu has taken home Singapore’s first medal at the 2025 Toyota World Para Swimming Championships.

She claimed silver on home soil after finishing second in the women’s 100m backstroke S2 final on Tuesday (23 Sept).

Yip clocked a time of 2:23.73

The 32-year-old clocked a time of 2 minutes and 23.73 seconds, according to the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC).

That was enough to finish behind Russian Diana Koltsova — competing as a neutral athlete — at 2:19.60.

Behind them was Italy’s Angela Procida, who snagged bronze after coming in at a time of 2:23.32.

Yip had strong support on home ground

Yip received a warm welcome, considering that she was competing on home ground.

A large crowd greeted her at the OCBC Aquatics Centre, according to an Instagram post by Mediacorp.

In fact, Singaporeans — proudly dressed in red and waving our national flag — gave her a standing ovation as she entered the arena.

In response, Yip smiled and waved to the spectators, repeatedly forming a heart with her arms.

Speaking to the media in the clip, Yip said that she “loves racing in Singapore” as “the home crowd has always been amazing”.

She also thanked the many people who have helped and supported her along the way.

PM congratulates Yip over Para Championships medal

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was also an admirer, congratulating her in a Facebook post that night.

Noting that Yip had won Singapore’s first medal at this year’s Championships, he told her:

Your determination, drive, and continued excellence inspire us all!

Yip felt ‘disappointment’ after coming in 2nd

Earlier that day, the seven-time Paralympic gold medalist had qualified first overall in the heats after finishing about seven seconds in front of Italy’s Arjola Trimi.

Yip had thus been aiming for gold, since she won the event in the last three World Championships.

After coming in second, she told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that she felt “a bit of disappointment”, candidly admitting that she knew she could do better.

Nevertheless, she said that she was grateful that everyone had been “so supportive” and “so loving”.

Yip will next compete in the women’s 50m backstroke S2 heats on Friday (26 Sept).

