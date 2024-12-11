‘I am unequivocally happy’: Yip Pin Xiu announces that she’s engaged

Yip Pin Xiu says she got engaged after boyfriend nervously proposed on one knee

Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian, is now engaged.

The national swimmer announced the good news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (11 Dec), sharing photos of the romantic proposal.

Yip Pin Xiu now engaged to boyfriend Bruce

Yip, dressed in an elegant black gown, smiled radiantly as her boyfriend Bruce knelt on one knee in front of her to pop the question.

Though he seemed calm and collected in the photos, she revealed that he was actually quite nervous when he proposed.

In fact, although he had a whole speech prepared, “nerves took over” and he couldn’t remember a single word.

However, this didn’t matter to her due to the couple’s connection, she said, adding:

This man so openly and generously expresses his love at every chance in our lives that at this moment, he did not need any words for me to understand him.

Addressing him directly, Yip touchingly said:

With you, I can be softer yet more steady. I have space to be myself. I feel safe and seen. I am unequivocally happy.

Commenting on her post, Bruce returned the affection, saying he “never thought” he would be lucky enough to meet someone like her, let alone call her “my love”.

Couple celebrate engagement with wine

After Yip unsurprisingly said yes, Bruce slipped a ring on her finger.

The couple then celebrated the memorable moment with a glass of bubbly each.

Yip declared that they’re now in their “fiancé era” and hinted at the upcoming nuptials, saying:

Time for us to plan a party!

She’s had a good 2024

The engagement means 2024 has just gotten even better for Yip, said the 32-year-old.

At the Paris Paralympics earlier this year, she continued her dominance by winning double gold.

Her triumphs in the 100m backstroke S2 and 50m backstroke S2 events made history for being her third consecutive Paralympic double gold.

It also brought her tally of Paralympic gold medals to seven, having won her first at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008.

Last month, Yip was named Sportswoman of the Year at this year’s Singapore Disability Sports Awards — the fifth time she has received the title.

Featured image adapted from @yippinxiu on Instagram.