Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in Paralympics 100m backstroke event, her 3rd consecutive one

Yip Pin Xiu wins S’pore’s first gold medal at Paris Paralympics

National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian, has added yet another gold medal to her collection.

She cinched a gold medal in the Women’s 100m backstroke S2 event at the Paris Paralympics, her third consecutive gold in this event.

Yip Pin Xiu wins gold with time of 2:21.73

Yip was competing at the La Defense Arena in Paris on Thursday (29 Aug), one of eight competitors from countries like Mexico, Italy and Spain.

Eventually, she finished tops with a time of 2 minutes 21.73 seconds — just 0.06s faster than Mexico’s Haidee Viviana Aceves Perez, who came in second.

Italy’s Angela Procida, who came in almost 3s later, got the bronze.

She won her heat to qualify for finals

Earlier in the day, Yip qualified for the Women’s 100m backstroke S2 final after winning her heat.

With a time of 2:18.19, she finished in first place among 11 competitors.

This was almost four seconds faster than her nearest rival.

Yip Pin Xiu now has six Paralympic golds

Her latest win makes Yip, 32, a three-time winner of the 100m backstroke S2, having also won the event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

She also won gold for the 50m backstroke S2 at both the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics.

That means she now has a total of six Paralympic gold medals, having won her first at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008.

She is also the current world record holder for both the 100m and 50m events.

She still has 50m backstroke event to come

Yip has now won Singapore’s first gold at the Paris Paralympics.

Her work isn’t done yet, though. She’s aiming for an exceptional feat of double back-to-back-to-back golds as she competes in the 50m backstroke S2 heats on Saturday (31 Aug).

She is joined by two other Team Singapore para swimmers at the Games: Toh Wei Soong and Sophie Soon, who will be competing later.

