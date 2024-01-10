Cat In Yishun Passes Away After Alleged Hit-And-Run At Carpark, Investigations Pending

Injured Cat Found At Yishun Carpark Following Alleged Hit-And-Run

A couple recently came across a gruesome sight at a residential estate in Yishun when they found a cat lying in a pool of blood at the carpark.

Upon the discovery, they reached out to relevant authorities and waited for Animal Rescue to arrive.

They later found out, with the help of fellow residents, that it was the result of a hit-and-run.

Unfortunately, the feline succumbed to its injuries. Investigations into the matter are still pending.

Passerby finds injured black cat at Yishun multi-storey carpark

On Tuesday (9 Jan), a Facebook post surfaced calling for witnesses to the incident.

Accompanying the post was a series of pictures showing a black cat lying in a pool of blood.

The photos also showed the general vicinity where the incident took place.

According to the user who put up the post, the accident happened at a multi-storey carpark at Block 465 Yishun Avenue 6, likely between 11pm and midnight.

“If anyone stays in the area heard or seen anything unusual please leave a comment,” the user said.

He also added that the cat has been handed over to Animal Rescue.

However, in a subsequent update, the user shared the cat had unfortunately succumbed to its injuries.

In addition, he mentioned that “footage of the hit-and-run” has surfaced and will be passed to relevant authorities.

Residents called NParks & SPCA, guided traffic to avoid injured feline

Speaking to MS News, the user, who wishes to be known only as Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He said that it was him and his wife who discovered the cat on the ground floor of the carpark.

His wife and a fellow resident of the area then called the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) respectively.

“We waited for Animal Rescue to arrive and stayed with the cat to guide traffic as some cars and bikes are [sic] still moving down the ramp,” Joseph explained.

This was to prevent other vehicles from hitting the cat again, he said.

It was at this juncture that Joseph made the Facebook post to appeal for witnesses.

He also posted on the estate’s group chat to gather information on the accident.

Allegedly a ‘hit-and-run’ by a pest management company’s vehicle, investigations pending

It was a fellow resident who managed to “retrieve footage evidence on who did it and what did it”.

Joseph claims that this was a case of a “hit-and-run” by a vehicle belonging to a pest management company.

“The company has actually reached out to another resident,” he added.

“[They said] that they’ll cooperate with police investigations as [a report] has been lodged by the resident.”

Additionally, the residents have also sent the footage of the incident to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

However, at the time of reporting, Joseph has yet to hear back from AVS.

MS News has reached out to AVS for comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.