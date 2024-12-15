21-year-old accidentally causes blaze in Yishun HDB kitchen, ‘hero’ neighbour saves the day

Neighbour at Yishun HDB helps extinguish cooking fire on 14 Dec

A helpful neighbour extinguished a fire in an Yishun HDB kitchen. The incident occurred yesterday (14 Dec) at around 3.50pm, at Block 263 Yishun Street 22.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 21-year-old student went to cook some food in the kitchen.

While waiting for the oil to heat up, she left the cooking pot unattended and returned to the room to do some chores.

She later returned to the kitchen, only to find the pot on fire, filling the room with thick smoke.

The worried woman quickly called the police and escaped her house with her 17-year-old sister.

Neighbour helped to put out fire

Afterwards, they went to their next-door neighbour for help.

Her neighbour taught her to use a damp cloth and personally extinguished the fire with one.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to MS News that a member of the public extinguished the cooking fire before firefighters arrived.

SCDF officers assessed an occupant of the unit for smoke inhalation. However, they declined conveyance to the hospital.

Stove & kitchen hood damaged due to fire

After hearing about the fire, the woman’s father rushed home.

Both the stove and kitchen hood suffered damage from the smoke and fire. They were dismantled and placed in the corridor.

The insides of the closet above the stove had also been charred black.

Although no one was seriously hurt, the 21-year-old woman expressed guilt over the incident and took it as a valuable lesson.

The SCDF reminded the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended.

Furthermore, they cautioned people to switch off their gas or electricity supply when not in use.

Also read: Kitchen fire breaks out at Great World Serviced Apartments, 2 hospitalised & 150 evacuated

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.

