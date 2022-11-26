Yishun Flasher Reported By Residents Has Been Arrested, Culprit Doesn’t Live In Estate

Yishun Flasher Who Had Been Operating At New BTOs Has Been Arrested

All Singaporeans know that Yishun is a particularly “happening” estate.

One thing it may not have had, though, is a flasher — until now.

A flasher who was recently reported at the new Build-To-Order flats in the estate has been arrested.

The person isn’t a Yishun resident.

Residents report to MP about Yishun flasher

In a Facebook update on Friday (25 Nov), Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh said residents had informed him of a flasher in his Nee Soon Link ward.

The person was seen around the new BTO flats in the area, including Melody Spring, which is at the edge of the Seletar Reservoir.

He assured them that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were on the case.

Police worked hard on investigating case

As the police investigated the reports, Mr Goh was kept informed, he said.

The MP also informed residents that they worked very hard on it.

That’s why it must have been great to be able to break the good news that the flasher had been arrested.

Flasher isn’t Yishun resident

While Mr Goh didn’t give much details on the identity of the person, he did say that the flasher isn’t an Yishun resident.

That raises questions as to why the person chose to undertake their lurid actions in Yishun.

Anyway, the MP hoped the news would relieve residents and their families, and thanked the SPF for their efforts.

In a follow-up post on Saturday (26 Nov), he also said many Melody Spring residents whom he visited were happy that the flasher had been caught.

Yishun resident made bullying demands of MP

That isn’t the only awkward issue Mr Goh has had to deal with since he became an MP in 2020.

In Oct, an Yishun resident behaved in an aggressive manner at his Meet-The-People Session, making “bullying demands” that included a 1km-long covered walkway.

The resident later apologised to him in a letter, and the MP accepted.

Hopefully, some peace and quiet can now settle over Nee Soon Link for a while.

Featured image adapted from Derrick Goh Soon Hee on Facebook.