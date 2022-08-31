Man Holding Beer Bottle Sits On Yishun Window Ledge, SCDF Brings Him Back Into Flat

Man Seen Holding Beer Bottle & Sitting On Yishun HDB Window Ledge On 31 Aug

A man perched on a window ledge is not only uncommon but also a potential hazard, both to themselves and others below.

Residents at a Yishun block were thus shocked to witness a man sitting at the window with his feet hanging out.

After Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were alerted to the scene, they managed to rescue the man by climbing via the units directly above and below.

Man sits on Yishun flat window ledge with bottle in hand

The incident reportedly took place this morning (31 Aug) at Block 465A Yishun Avenue 6.

As seen in images taken by a resident and shared with Lianhe Zaobao, the man, clad only in black shorts, was dangerously perched on the window ledge with his legs dangling over the edge.

At one point, he even started walking along the edge like an urban climber.

Fearing for his safety, residents called SCDF for assistance.

When SCDF officers arrived, they inflated an air cushion and entered the units directly above and below the one that the man was at.

After draping a net over the unit, officers bravely scaled the exterior of the block and somehow managed to retrieve the man from the window, placing him back into the unit.

SCDF told Lianhe Zaobao that a man was sitting on the edge of a window when officers arrived at the scene.

They deployed air cushions as a precaution and dispatched the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team as well. The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the incident.

Man was owner of empty flat

Apparently, the man was the owner of the flat, but it was undergoing renovation work.

A renovation contractor told Lianhe Zaobao that he’d come to the house to receive payment for some scheduled renovation work. However, when he arrived, he saw SCDF officers at the scene and the man causing a fuss.

Eventually, the attempted urban climber was taken away by the police.

The contractor didn’t receive his payment in the end, and he lamented that he now can’t install the fixtures he was supposed to, due to the incident.

The unit is reportedly new and nobody was living there at the time, hence it’s unclear why the man was behaving that way.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.