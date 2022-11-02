Fire From Joss Paper Cage Melts Yishun Road Sign, LTA Reminds Public To Be Responsible

Joss Paper Fire Damages Yishun Road Sign, LTA Lodges Police Report

On certain occasions, some members of the Chinese community can be spotted burning joss paper around Singapore. This is typically done in joss paper bins or in cages built for the purpose.

And while that is the responsible thing to do, it seems the placement of these pits is also pivotal.

On Saturday (29 Oct), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a picture of a melting signboard above a joss paper cage in Yishun.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has since removed the signboard and shared that it will soon be replaced.

Yishun road sign damaged & words peeled off

The photo shows a fire burning in a large joss paper cage, directly below a road sign.

Due to the high temperatures, the signboard appeared to be melting, with many of the letters peeling off.

Discarded cardboard boxes that looked to have contained joss paper were also piled up under a tree behind the signboard.

The incident reportedly occurred along Yishun Avenue 7, near Block 117 Yishun Ring Road.

Netizens urge public to be responsible

The Facebook post later went viral, garnering over 900 shares and almost 500 comments at the time of writing.

One netizen opined that when such a pit is placed by the side of the road, it won’t just damage signboards, but it can also be very dangerous to motorists.

Another pointed out that the discarded cardboard boxes also pose a fire hazard and show poor disposal management.

This netizen shared that there are multiple fire hazards in the photo.

While he understands that burning joss paper is a religious practice, people should be responsible and observe their surroundings before doing so.

Police report lodged by LTA

According to 8World News, LTA has since taken down the damaged signboard. They will be replacing it with a new one within a week.

They have also lodged a police report about the incident.

Besides that, LTA reminded the public that burning joss paper in close proximity to roads will pose a danger to motorists as well as pedestrians.

Thus, they hope that the public will be socially responsible when engaging in the practice.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.