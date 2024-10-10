YouTrip giving 100 Tokyo flight tickets to S’porean users

YouTrip gives 100 Tokyo flight tickets to S’poreans

YouTrip is giving away 100 flight tickets to Tokyo to its Singaporean users.

The multi-currency digital payment platform is hosting the giveaway to celebrate its popularity among Japan-bound travellers.

For new users, signing up for YouTrip using the code <FLY100> will automatically give them a chance to win a pair of return tickets to Japan.

On the other hand, existing users will have to spend the equivalent of S$500 on the YouTrip app to qualify.

YouTrip is also giving a pair of tickets to three Singaporeans through Instagram. To participate, users will have to:

Follow YouTrip on Instagram

Like this post and share it on Instagram stories

Comment on what they’d check off their bucket list if they win the ticket

Tag a friend they’d go to Japan with

The giveaway runs from 10 Oct to 8 Dec.

Japan is a top destination for Singaporeans

“We’re excited to launch this giveaway to reward our users’ love for Japan and their trust in YouTrip,” said YouTrip’s Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Lam.

“Japan’s allure is undeniable and we’re proud to be travellers’ choice of payment method as they explore the country with greater ease and confidence.”

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, nearly 25,000 Singaporeans travelled to Japan in August alone. YouTrip also claimed that that 70% of these travellers used the app as their primary method of payment.

Featured image courtesy of YouTrip.