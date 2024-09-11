Boy in India dies after doctor allegedly relied on YouTube tutorials to perform surgery

15-year-old dies due to botched surgery based on YouTube tutorials

Surgery in India turned into tragedy when a 15-year-old boy in Bihar died after a doctor allegedly attempted a gallbladder stone removal surgery while relying on YouTube tutorials.

Krishna Kumar was admitted to a clinic run by a doctor named Ajit Kumar Puri in Madhaura, a town in the state of Bihar, on Friday (6 Sep) night after experiencing severe vomiting and stomach pain.

However, Puri allegedly performed surgery without the family’s consent or knowledge.

More shockingly, the family also claimed that Puri was conducting the surgery while watching YouTube videos on his mobile phone, according to a report from the Times of India on Tuesday (9 Sept).

Doctor goes missing after boy’s death

As the boy’s condition worsened during the operation, his family grew concerned, but Puri appeared dismissive.

When they voiced their worries, Puri reportedly responded:

Am I a doctor here or you?

Unfortunately, the teen stopped breathing during surgery and after being resuscitated, Puri arranged an ambulance to transport Krishna to a hospital in Patna. Unfortunately, he died during the journey.

Puri then “fled the scene and left the body behind“, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Following the incident, the family filed a police report against Puri, accusing him of negligence and malpractice. They emphasised that he was unqualified and inexperienced, and his actions resulted in the boy’s untimely death.

Local police have reportedly registered the case against Puri and his clinic staff and are attempting to locate and apprehend them.

Regarding the boy, his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

When asked why they took the boy to Puri’s clinic despite uncertainty about his qualifications, the family shared that they wanted the vomiting to stop immediately.

They added that he seemed to improve and his vomiting stopped after being admitted to the clinic, but Puri said he needed to be operated on and started the operation without their consent.

Also read: S’pore doctor whose misdiagnosis caused teenage patient to lose testicle gets 1-year suspension



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Scene Clean, for illustrative purposes only.