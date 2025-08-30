YouTuber in India dies after being swept away by powerful waterfall while filming video

YouTuber dies after getting swept away by powerful currents at Duduma Waterfall

A YouTuber from the city of Berhampur, India, died after being swept away by the powerful currents of Duduma Waterfall last Saturday (30 Aug).

The 22-year-old was reportedly recording drone footage for his YouTube channel when tragedy struck.

Dragged away by strong current after ignoring friend’s warnings

According to NDTV, Mr Sagar Kundu insisted on venturing into the waterfall despite his friends’ repeated warnings about the rising water level.

Disturbing footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Kundu standing on a rock, with rapid tides raging around him.

Several onlookers can be seen desperately throwing a rope in an attempt to save him.

“He threw the camera and other equipment, but we were not able to rescue him,” his friend, Abhijit Behera, said.

Remained missing despite rescue efforts

Local reports suggest that the tragic incident was caused by a sudden release of water into the Machkund River following heavy rainfall, which caused the river’s water level to rise sharply.

The authorities subsequently launched a massive search operation.

By Sunday evening, his bag containing filming equipment was recovered, but Kundu remained missing.

Ran YouTube channel with 500 subscribers

Kundu, who ran a YouTube channel with about 500 subscribers, was known for his photography skills and his passion for sharing the culture of Odisha through his videos.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Duduma Waterfall, with some questioning the risks posed by its strong currents, especially during or after periods of heavy rain.

The 157-metre-high waterfall is a popular tourist destination, but its unpredictable currents have now sparked fears about the safety of visitors to the area.

