S’porean competitive eater Zermatt Neo demolishes 8kg of Penang nasi kandar in 1 hour

Singaporean competitive eater Zermatt Neo devours 8kg of nasi kandar in Penang

Professional competitive eater Zermatt Neo, known for his jaw-dropping feats from inhaling a 32-inch pizza to downing 50 Filet-O-Fish burgers, has done it again.

This time, the 36-year-old wowed the Internet by consuming a colossal 8kg of nasi kandar in Penang, Malaysia.

@zermattneo Offically set a new record for the most Nasi Kandar devoured by a single soul with this 300RM beast at @nasikandarsulaiman ! I challenge anyone to dethrone me, but be warned – this 8KG throne is made of rice 👊👊 #foodchallenge ♬ original sound – Zermatt Neo – Zermatt Neo

He took to TikTok on Sunday (30 June) to share his impressive victory over the RM300 (S$86) platter, which he finished in just one hour.

Zermatt Neo finishes ‘world’s biggest plate of nasi kandar’ in 1 hour

According to the video, Mr Neo visited Nasi Kandar Sulaiman, a famous restaurant in George Town.

“Officially set a new record for the most nasi kandar devoured by a single soul,” he wrote in his caption.

The clip begins with a staff member presenting a massive platter of food, which Neo claimed to be the “world’s biggest plate of nasi kandar”.

Running on little sleep, Mr Neo tackled the enormous heap of rice, meat, seafood, vegetables, and more, all drenched in thick gravy.

He kicked off with an onion omelette filled with masala, savouring every bite.

Noting the presence of at least five different curries, Mr Neo remarked that the food had a somewhat “chocolatey” taste.

Mr Neo continued to devour the contents of the platter, including a fish head, which he declared the “most expensive” ingredient.

Midway through, he ditched his utensils, opting to eat with his hands for greater efficiency.

He then ordered a glass of bandung to quench his thirst and allow him to continue eating.

Despite struggling towards the end, he successfully finished the 8kg platter within an hour.

Netizens impressed by dedication

After watching the video, many TikTok users were amazed by Mr Neo’s ability to demolish the 8kg platter.

Others applauded him for going “full native” by abandoning his utensils and eating with his hands.

Overall, many were blown away by the competitive eater’s impressive skills.

Anyway, we should probably say: kids, don’t try this at home.

Featured image adapted from @zermattneo on TikTok.

