TikTokers devour durian skin in ASMR videos, netizens advise them to eat it correctly

International Latest News

The flesh of the durian was nowhere in sight.

2 Jul 2024, 6:21 pm

Many Singaporeans and other Southeast Asians love durian, but they know their limits when it comes to consuming the fruit.

So, when TikTokers started making ASMR videos while eating durian skin, netizens from the region were predictably appalled.

As expected, most people left shocked comments on the two videos posted by the TikTok account @gamiyatravel.

Unique durian mukbang gets over 4 million views

Gamiya Travel posted the two videos earlier this week, one of which garnered 4.2 million views.

The videos featured two men dipping durian skin in two different sauces—one creamy and one resembling sambal.

They then ate the thorny skin, with the ASMR videos capturing the crunch of eating the hard shell.

Interestingly, the edible flesh of the durian was nowhere in sight.

Netizens react to durian skin-eating videos

As a result, netizens from all over Southeast Asia left comments on the viral video.

Source: @gamiyatravel on TikTok

Many expressed their shock at how the fruit was eaten and told the TikTokers how to eat it correctly.

Source: @gamiyatravel on TikTok

Others, however, made witty remarks, with some saying the TikTokers weren’t wasting any food as they were eating even the durian shell.

Source: @gamiyatravel on TikTok

Featured image adapted from @gamiyatravel on TikTok

