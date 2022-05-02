Zouk’s Temporary Closure Due To Safe Distancing Breaches, They’ve Also Been Fined S$1,000

Incident Of Guests Intermingling Occurred When 10-Pax Group Limit Was Still In Effect

When Zouk reopened on 20 Apr, fans queued outside to party at the legendary nightspot once again.

However, just 11 days later, the club announced that it would shut again, albeit temporarily.

Confused patrons wondering why now have an answer: It was due to safe distancing breaches.

Besides having to close, Zouk was also fined S$1,000.

Clubgoers restricted to groups of 10 for 7 days

While avid clubgoers in Singapore rejoiced when nightlife businesses reopened on 19 Apr, some might remember that they were initially restricted to groups of 10.

That limitation was removed only on 26 Apr, when all group size limits for social gatherings were lifted.

However, on 23 Apr – just three days before that – a group of more than 10 people was found at Zouk, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times (ST).

Zouk fined & told to close

These customers breached the prevailing Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs), the URA said.

Thus, Zouk was punished with a fine of S$1,000.

They were also told to close from 1-10 May.

The club posted a statement on the sudden closure on 1 May, without explaining the reason behind it.

Guests intermingled with another table

Elaborating on the incident, Zouk told ST that guests had intermingled with those from another table.

It wasn’t seen by security because they don’t have fixed security personnel stationed at the area where it happened.

Members of their security team were out on patrol at the time, and weren’t at that specific spot when the intermingling happen.

However, enforcement officers saw the group.

Zouk has since boosted their safe distancing measures and number of security staff, and will continue to work closely with the authorities as their guests’ safety is their utmost priority.

No Covid-19 cases or clusters have been linked to the club so far, they said.

Zouk’s other outlets still open

If you don’t want to wait till 11 May to get your Zouk fix, their other outlets at Capital Kitchen, RedTail and Phuture will still be open.

Those with tickets during the closure period may use them to enter Phuture on the respective date.

They can also hold on to the tickets and use them for entry once the club has reopened until 31 May, except on guest DJ nights.

Lastly, refunds can be arranged by contacting Zouk at enquiries@zoukclub.com.

Previously, Zouk’s operating hours were every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.

Please observe safety measures

It must be disappointing for one of Singapore’s most popular nightspots to shut temporarily just as our nightlife is kicking into high gear again.

However, it appears that this had to happen, as some people just couldn’t follow the rules.

Now that we know the reason behind the closure, hopefully it’ll convince all patrons to exercise social responsibility.

