Singapore Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases On 1 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (1 Apr 2021).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no local cases today. Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,407.

Over 300,000 individuals fully vaccinated

With the nationwide vaccine rollout almost in full swing, more and more people are receiving their vaccinations each day.

Since the jabs are in phases, some may still be awaiting the completion of the full vaccination regimen.

But as of 29 Mar 2021, MOH shares that 375,605 eligible individuals have received their full set of doses.

After extending the vaccination exercise to those aged 45-59, Singapore is a short way away from vaccinating the rest of its population.

Things to note before getting the vaccination

As a general rule of thumb, we’ve already been advised many times to visit the clinic when unwell, and stay home if we have an MC.

This applies to vaccination appointments too, which you should skip should any of the above affect you.

MOH discourages against taking the vaccine if you are:

Unwell, or have had fever in the past 24 hours

On MC

Experiencing a cough, runny nose, and/or sore throat

Serving SHN or Quarantine Order

The above scenarios would mean that you’d have to reschedule your vaccination appointments, which can be done via the SMS link if it’s for your first dose, or MOH’s hotline at 1800 333 9999 for the second dose.

Hope for situation to continue improving

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases reported daily may fluctuate, we’re grateful that they’ve remained relatively low for a long time now.

We’ve made good progress especially in reducing the number of local infections, which we hope to erase completely in due time.

With enough vaccination for most of the population, perhaps Singapore will be able to build up our defence against the virus, and achieve a greater sense of normalcy soon.

