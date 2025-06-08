Over 100 dead cats found in Japan home owned by animal welfare volunteer

Over 100 dead cats found in Japan home, owner is animal welfare volunteer

According to The Japan Times, around 100 dead cats have been found in the squalid home of a woman in Kumamoto, Japan, who was a staff member of an animal welfare group, a local official said on Wednesday (4 June).

The group, Animal Assist Senju, issued a public apology on social media, posting photos of the trash-strewn residence, which it said was “overflowing with faeces and urine.”

The property belonged to one of the group’s staffers — Miyata, who reportedly acted without the organisation’s knowledge and took in numerous cats on her own.

Woman reports her cat’s death after placing it under group’s care

In the post, the group reported receiving a letter from a woman whose cat died while in their care.

The woman recounted that her family decided to find a new home for their four cats, adopted by her mother, who had passed away.

She said she had been promised regular updates with photos, but there was no written agreement.

However, after handling the cats, the family never received any photos. Growing suspicious, she asked for the cats back, but was told that one of the cats was found to have kidney issues at the vet, and that Ms Miyata would look after them herself.

Cat found with skin partially peeled off & paws covered in faeces

Following several requests, the caretaker eventually agreed to return the cats to the woman. However, on the day she was supposed to collect them, she learned that one of her cats had died.

Upon collecting the body, she discovered that part of its skin was peeled off, and its body was covered in its own waste. It was in terrible condition. She also mentioned that the house was filled with trash, and other cats were found dead inside.

She expressed regret for relying on the organisation without checking the actual conditions.

Because of Ms Miyata’s negligent handling of the animals, the woman insisted that she should never be involved with any living animals again.

Kumamoto City’s animal protection centre said on Wednesday (4 June) that the number of dead cats was initially estimated to be around 100, although media reports suggest the actual figure could be higher.

Woman no longer allowed to care for cats

In another post, Animal Assist Senju, said Ms Miyata was under investigation and is no longer permitted to care for cats.

Also, the group itself will stop accepting animals, including adult cats or kittens, for care or adoption.

“All the members of our group take what happened very seriously,” the organisation wrote in another post. “We can only imagine the agonising pain the cats went through before dying.”

12 other cats rescued from property following incident

Officials and volunteers visited the home twice last week after a tip-off about a cat’s death. A full-scale rescue operation was later launched.

It remains unclear whether legal action will be taken against the woman.

Twelve live cats have been rescued so far, says Tsutomu Takimoto from the city’s animal protection centre.

Featured image adapted from Asahi and @animal_assist_senju on Instagram.