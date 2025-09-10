Families with 3 or more S’porean children born after 18 Feb 2025 get S$1,000 LifeSG credits from 10 Sept

Parents with 3 or more young children to receive S$1,000 LifeSG credits from 10 Sept

Families with three or more young children will start receiving S$1,000 in LifeSG credits from Tuesday (10 Sept) under the government’s Large Families Scheme, which aims to support households with three or more Singaporean children.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the credits are provided for each third and subsequent Singaporean child aged 1 to 6 in 2025, enrolled in the Baby Bonus Scheme.

Each eligible child will receive S$1,000 annually from the year they turn 1 until the year they turn 6.

The credits are valid for 12 months and can help cover a wide range of household expenses.

Parents do not need to apply, as eligibility is automatically assessed under the Baby Bonus Scheme.

Trustees of the Child Development Account (CDA) will see the credits reflected in their LifeSG app digital wallets, and recipients are notified via SMS once the credits are added.

How families can use the credits

LifeSG credits can be spent at a wide range of merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR, including supermarkets, pharmacies, utility providers, and transport operators.

The initiative doubles the previous payout for children born between 2013 and 2024, who received S$500 in LifeSG credits earlier in July.

Introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2025, the scheme also provides:

CDA First Step Grant: Increased to S$10,000 for third and subsequent children born on or after 18 Feb 2025, to help cover preschool and healthcare expenses

Large Family MediSave Grant (LFMG): S$5,000 credited to the mother’s CPF account, usable for medical expenses for herself and family members

Exclusive deals and privileges through the Families for Life Large Families Deals initiative, covering groceries, dining, transport, and family activities.

From 2026 onwards, LifeSG credits will be disbursed annually in April, for children aged 1 to 6 that year, following annual eligibility assessment by MSF.

Wider support & privileges in LifeSG scheme

Beyond direct financial support, the scheme offers corporate deals and privileges for large families, including daily essentials, family-friendly transport, indoor playgrounds, and activity classes.

The government has estimated that about S$80 million will be spent on the Large Families Scheme each year.

By combining direct financial support with wider community partnerships, the scheme aims to ease the cost burden for larger households while promoting family life in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.