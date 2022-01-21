Residents Aged 12-17 Must Take Booster Shots Within 270 Days Of 2nd Dose

With the numerous reminders to take our booster vaccine shots, many citizens in Singapore are already getting their third jabs.

As different age groups start to do so, the next group of people, those aged 12-17, will soon be required to take the booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Source

This will come into effect from 14 Mar, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The date is purposefully set further back to allow young people more time to receive their shots.

Booster shot invitations sent to parents of youths aged 12-17 in Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the new requirement today (21 Jan).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung explained in a Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) conference that parents of 12 to 17-year-old children can expect to receive an SMS invitation for their booster shots in Feb.

The invitations will roll out progressively with those aged 16 to 17 receiving theirs first.

Mr Ong assured that The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has deemed that people in this age group are safe to take their booster shots.

Parents & guardians must book appointments on kids’ behalf

Parents and guardians of children in this age group will have to book an appointment in their stead.

An SMS with a booking link will be sent to the number registered when they had to take the primary series of jabs.

They can then click the link to book their child or ward’s appointments at any centre administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Children should bring along their student identification cards for verification purposes.

Source

If this is not possible, other forms such as their birth certificate, passport or Singpass digital identity would suffice.

12-year-old children or students from special education schools will require the company of a parent or guardian.

Take booster shots for fully vaccinated status before 14 Feb

According to TODAY Online, those who are eligible for a booster shot will only be considered fully vaccinated for 270 days since their last dose.

In addition, those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have taken their primary vaccination jabs do not require a booster dose at this juncture.

They will be considered fully vaccinated even after the new deadline of 14 Feb.

Hopeful for an uptick in booster shot uptake

As Singapore continues to urge its residents to take the booster shot, it’s imperative, now more than ever, to book your slot if you have not done so.

Hopefully, we will see an uptick in booster shot take-up rates in the coming weeks leading to the deadline.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.