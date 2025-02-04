S’pore man sexually assaults 14-year-old thrice & lets her smoke meth, gets 5 years’ jail

Singapore repeat offender jailed for sex with 14-year-old & letting her smoke meth

A man received a jail sentence of nearly six years yesterday (3 Feb) for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and letting her smoke methamphetamine.

24-year-old Muhammad Danial Hadri Mohamad Hidayat met the girl online in 2023.

The two of them then proceeded to have sex on three occasions that year, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In addition to sexually assaulting a minor, Danial also had a history of repeated drug abuse.

Back in 2019, he received informative training after getting convicted of taking methamphetamine.

However, Danial ended up relapsing into smoking ice (crystal meth) in May and Oct 2023.

Man allowed 14-year-old to smoke his meth stash

According to Danial’s admissions, he allowed the 14-year-old to smoke his stash of meth three times between Nov 2023 and Jan 2024.

He apparently started consuming the drug daily from 22 to 30 Jan 2024, which he attributed to the stress of losing his job.

On 30 Jan 2024, he and the girl smoked his meth using a plastic bottle and a glass pipe as improvised drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested both of them later that day, with the makeshift utensils seized from the girl. Both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Danial was released from custody on bail with regular urine tests being mandatory.

However, he missed tests six times in June and July 2024.

In the latter month, he relapsed again and smoked crystal meth due to family stress.

Defendant had 10 previous offences for sexually assaulting minors

Danial pleaded guilty in court to four drug charges, including permitting a young person to consume controlled drugs and missing his urine tests.

In court, the prosecutor argued that his most recent drug offence was an escalation from his past cases of drug consumption.

She alleged that he actively facilitated the 14-year-old’s drug abuse by providing her with free meth and a “safe space”.

The prosecutor placed emphasis on the victim’s young age.

She additionally called Danial a “serial sexual offender” as he had 10 previous charges of sexually penetrating a minor.

Offender gave SingPass details for neighbour to use in scams

The defendant also pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual penetration of a minor, and a separate offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

He had given his SingPass details to a former neighbour in April 2023, allegedly knowing it would likely be used for scams.

As such, she sought at least five years and 7.5 months’ jail for all his offences.

As Danial committed the unauthorised SingPass disclosure under a conditional remission order, he could be liable for an enhanced sentence on top of that.

The judge ultimately sentenced the defendant to five years and nine months’ jail.

