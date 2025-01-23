S’pore man arrested for letting 6-year-old daughter touch his genitals, claims it was sex education

Man lets 6-year-old daughter touch genitals for sex education, wife defends him

A man in Singapore allowed his young daughter to touch his genitals, with both him and his wife claiming it was for sex education.

The incident occurred to the eldest daughter of a father of three, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She had been in the care of her grandparents for the early years of her life.

In 2016, when she was five or six years old, the victim arrived in Singapore for her education and returned to her parents’ care.

Girl expressed curiosity about body parts

At some point in the same year, the young girl expressed curiosity about the differences between male and female body parts.

This included asking about why boys could stand while urinating while girls had to sit.

She allegedly also looked at her father when he urinated.

Eventually, the man asked if his daughter was still curious. When she nodded, he exposed his private parts to her.

He then allowed her to touch his genitals, which she did.

Man claims he only intended to give daughter sex education

Due to this, the man currently faces a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

In court on Wednesday (22 Jan), the man confessed to performing the act but contested the charge of sexually exploiting a child.

The man said he only intended to “teach her something” as a parent.

Crying, he claimed, “I have a good intention to teach her. I felt that at that moment, what I did was correct as a father.”

The accused said he feared that the six-year-old would fall into bad company later if he did not resolve her curiosity.

On top of that, he alleged that he and his wife came up with a plan beforehand to sexually educate their daughter and that his wife asked him to commit the act.

Victim’s mother says she could not think of better method

In court, his wife corroborated the man’s story, saying she made the request after her daughter repeatedly asked about male and female body parts.

The mother claimed she could not think of a better method than asking her husband to show the girl his genitals and felt like she had “no choice”.

In response, the prosecutor disputed the claim.

He said the man did not mention this in his police statement and suggested that the woman could be lying to protect her husband. She denied this accusation.

The couple also acknowledged that formal sex education existed, although the wife said she had never received such lessons in school.

Victim refuses to testify against father in court

Their daughter, now 14, refused to testify against her father.

The investigation officer stated that the victim wanted to lighten any repercussions he would face.

She allegedly did not want to break the family apart and felt sad about the situation’s effects on her younger siblings.

The victim claimed she initially wanted to testify against her father because she felt angry with him and purportedly noticed her mother feeling the same way too.

If found guilty of procuring an indecent act with a child, the judge can sentence the accused to up to five years’ jail, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.

