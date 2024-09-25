14-year-old girl stabs grandmother to death in Thailand over alleged verbal abuse, surrenders to police

14-year-old girl kills grandmother after alleged verbal abuse

On Monday (23 Sept), Thai police received a report of a stabbing in Soi Ekachai 119, Bang Bon District, Bangkok.

Upon investigating the scene, they found the body of 48-year-old Rattanaporn lying on her side in a pool of blood in the downstairs hallway of a two-storey rented residence, reports Thai news outlet Thairath.

The victim, who lived in Room 7 of the house, reportedly sustained three stab wounds to the neck, one to the back, and four to the waist.

Near the body lay an approximately 30cm-long sharp fruit knife and a wooden hammer, which were collected as evidence.

Teen girl turns herself in after calming down

The murderer, who was later identified as a 14-year-old girl, turned herself in to the police after she fled the scene to calm down for over an hour after the murder.

She was then taken into custody at Bang Bon Police Station for further investigation.

Mr Jenwut, the deceased’s 67-year-old husband, shared that Ms Rattanaporn had been caring for her 14-year-old granddaughter and 9-year-old grandson, who had been abandoned by their parents.

She was reportedly an alcoholic and often had frequent arguments with her 14-year-old granddaughter, according to Channel 7.

However, Mr Jenwut noted that these disputes never escalated to physical violence.

Although the woman would frequently scold the 14-year-old when drunk, he was shocked to find out that the girl dared to kill her own grandmother.

When asked about their parents, Mr Jenwut voiced they had never shown up or provided any financial support for the children.

Allegedly felt resentful from frequent verbal insults

A neighbour, Ms Jannapa, shared that she often witnessed arguments between the grandmother and granddaughter.

However, based on her previous conversations with the girl, she perceived her as good-natured. She had expressed a desire to continue her education but had not studied beyond 6th grade due to financial constrictions.

Ms Jannapa said she didn’t hear any fighting on the day of the incident and only learned of the tragedy after hearing that the grandmother had already passed away.

It was reported that the girl was unhappy due to frequent scoldings from her grandmother. However, the incident that reportedly triggered the murder was when the grandmother insulted her brother by calling him an orphan.

Also read: Woman in Thailand dies after ping-pong bomb explodes in home, husband arrested for questioning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online and Thairath.