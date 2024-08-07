Woman in Thailand dies after ping-pong bomb explodes in home, husband arrested for questioning

Man believed to have killed wife using ping-pong bomb

At around 7am on Tuesday (6 Aug), the local police in Mae Hong Son, Thailand received a report of a homicide that had taken place in a village home.

The case involved a 53-year-old woman, her husband, and a ping-pong bomb — a small explosive weapon.

Thai news outlet Thairath reported that the husband had informed the village chief about an attack on his wife the night before the police report.

However, neighbours and the couple’s adult daughter believe that the 54-year-old man was behind his wife’s death.

Police discover grisly scene in village home

When police arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning, they discovered the body of Ms Luen in the bedroom.

According to Thaiger, the deceased suffered severe injuries to her mouth and face. Several of her teeth were also scattered around the room.

Apart from finding ping-pong bomb fragments at the scene, investigators also discovered some unused explosives.

The body was removed from the scene for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Ms Luen’s husband, known as Yon, had initially claimed that his wife was attacked by an unknown assailant and that he had woken up to find her dead.

Husband suspected of killing wife with ping-pong bomb

Neighbours, however, suspect that Yon had placed a ping-pong bomb in her mouth during her sleep and ignited it, causing severe injuries and her death.

He denied hearing an explosion, and claimed ignorance about the assailant’s identity.

Neighbours also shared that the man had a habit of drinking alcohol which often led to arguments with his wife.

Yon is also said to be a jealous man who does not want his wife to leave the home.

Ms Luen’s death occurred soon after she returned from an overnight religious retreat.

Neighbours uniformly believed that no one would have harmed the deceased, who was known for her kindness.

Daughter also believes father is responsible

The couple’s 24-year-old daughter, who lived in another village, also believed her father was responsible for the death.

The police have detained Yon for further questioning. Investigations are ongoing.

