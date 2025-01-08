Man sexually assaults 15-year-old girl in Yishun, claims he was grieving dog’s death

Man who sexually assaulted teenager in Yishun car park gets jail

In July 2022, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at multiple car parks in Yishun. The man, 27-year-old Julius Lee Wen Bing, has been found guilty of assaulting the teen.

Lee first met the victim on Instagram when she agreed to his follow request.

On 21 July 2022, the two talked through Telegram messages, with Lee arranging a meeting with her. The victim agreed.

The next day, Lee took his mother’s car to Block 800 Yishun Ring Road, near Khatib MRT station.

He picked the victim up and went for a drive in the area. They chatted about various intimate topics, including their sexual experiences.

During the drive, Lee asked the teenager for her age. She replied that she was 15.

Defendant touches 15-year-old girl at Yishun car parks

After the drive, the defendant parked his vehicle in the open-air car park at Block 241 Yishun Ring Road.

He asked his passenger to get into the back seat with him and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Following that, he drove to Block 165 Yishun Ring Road and sexually assaulted her again at around midnight.

It was reported that the victim felt uncomfortable and rejected his advances.

Following this, Lee drove her to the top floor of a multi-storey car park at Block 354 Admiralty Drive.

The 27-year-old went to the back seat again and began touching the victim. He stopped after she told him she felt uncomfortable.

The victim said she needed to use the toilet and alighted the car.

She then asked him to meet her at the ground floor of the car park, where she took her belongings and left.

Subsequently, she made a police report at 2.30am about the sexual acts.

Lawyer claims defendant struggled with grief over dog’s death

In court, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a minor. Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution sought 12 to 13 months’ jail for Lee while the defence requested 10 months.

In mitigation, Lee’s lawyer, Mr James Gomez, said that his client grew up lacking parental connection and developed major depressive disorder.

The defence noted that Lee had to see a psychiatrist to cope with stress from work and school a year before the incident.

Two days before meeting the victim, Lee noticed that his pet dog was struggling with health.

He intended to bring it to the vet the next day, only for it to die overnight.

Mr Gomez explained that the dog had been with the family for nearly 10 years and was close with Lee.

As such, Mr Gomez claimed that Lee became overwhelmed with grief and regret over his pet’s death.

Defendant’s girlfriend remains supportive of him

He also explained that Lee needed companionship, but his girlfriend was busy with work.

Due to this, he ended up seeking the victim. Mr Gomez alleged that he had only wanted to talk with her and did not premeditate the sexual assault.

The defence highlighted that Lee cooperated with police investigations.

His girlfriend also continued to support him after learning of the incident.

The judge ultimately sentenced Lee to 11 months’ jail on 7 Jan.

Lee requested a deferment until 11 Feb so he could celebrate Chinese New Year, which the judge allowed.

