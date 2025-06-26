Man in S’pore offers 16-year-old girl S$11K a month for sex but fails to pay, gets over 4 years’ jail

Man sentenced to over 4 years in prison for failing to pay S$11K he promised 16-year-old for sex

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to over four years in prison after failing to pay a 16-year-old girl S$11,000 for sex, a sum he had promised in exchange for her company.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the events leading to the conviction began in early 2022 when the victim posted a listing on Carousell, describing herself as a 17-year-old Chinese girl looking to make new friends.

Chan Yan Tze Aaron contacted her online, repeatedly offering “pocket money” in exchange for her companionship.

The conversation then moved to Telegram, where Chan initially proposed S$2,500 per month for her time.

When she ignored his offer, he increased the amount to S$5,000.

Chan further suggested paying S$100 for sex or S$150 per hour for a “platonic date”, but the victim rejected these terms, deeming the price too low.

Man promises 16-year-old girl S$11,000 for sex in public toilet

On 3 July 2022, Chan invited the victim to his condominium, even arranging transportation for her.

That night, he claimed he would pay her S$5,000 in cash and an additional S$6,000 in credit on a card, amounting to S$11,000 every month if she agreed to have sex with him.

Chan also falsely stated that he had purchased an Apple phone for her, telling her she could collect the device and the S$11,000 when they met again.

Subsequently, Chan led the victim to a female public toilet cubicle in the condominium, where he kissed her, asked her to undress, and touched her after she complied.

When he attempted to proceed with sex, the victim refused and insisted on receiving payment first.

Chan insisted he would pay later and expressed frustration that she hadn’t informed him of her desire for advanced payment.

Eventually, the girl performed a sexual act with him.

Accused offers counterfeit Rolex watch as payment

After their meeting, Chan sent the victim a fake screenshot, falsely claiming he had transferred S$35,000 to her.

He also lied about having applied for a credit card for her.

Despite failing to make any payment, Chan continued to solicit sex from the victim until 7 July 2022.

On 8 July 2022, he offered the victim a Rolex watch, allegedly worth around S$35,000.

However, the watch was later found to be a counterfeit.

Eventually, the victim reported Chan to the police.

Pleads guilty to 3 charges in court

On Monday (23 June), Chan pleaded guilty to one charge of obtaining services dishonestly and two charges of cheating.

In the first cheating case, in 2021, he deceived colleagues into transferring S$1,950 to him, promising investment profits.

Chan even showed them fake screenshots of his supposed profits.

In the second case, in January 2023, he lied to another colleague, claiming he could purchase an Apple mobile phone at a discount.

After the colleague transferred S$1,950 to him, Chan used the money for gambling.

He delayed the delivery, citing stock shortages, and created fake screenshots to pretend he had refunded the money.

For these three charges, the judge sentenced Chan to four years and five months in prison.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.