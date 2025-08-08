17 Chikungunya cases recorded in S’pore this year, mosquito-borne virus causes fever & joint pain

13 of 17 Chikungunya cases in Singapore this year linked to travel

17 Chikungunya fever cases have been recorded in Singapore this year, more than double the number registered in 2024 over the same period.

The Communicable Diseases Agency’s (CDA) infectious disease bulletin released on Thursday (7 Aug) revealed that there were only 15 recorded cases over all of 2024.

Meanwhile, 11 new cases were registered in just the last four months.

Chikungunya fever is caused by the Chikungunya virus, often transmitted by mosquito bite.

Symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, and rashes.

Although there is no specific antiviral treatment for Chikungunya, it is rarely fatal.

Those travelling to Chikungunya-affected areas are at risk

On 22 July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned about the possibility of a Chikungunya epidemic, with reportedly more than 7,700 cases in Guangdong, a province in China bordering Hong Kong.

According to The Straits Times (ST), at least 13 of the cases in Singapore recently travelled to affected areas.

The WHO is calling for action to prevent a repeat of a similar Chikungunya outbreak from 20 years ago.

The CDA advises against travelling to Chikungunya-affected areas, as well as taking precautions against mosquito bites.

Measures to prevent mosquito breeding in public and private spaces are also recommended.

Wearing insect repellent, long protective clothing, and staying in rooms with screening are some of the ways recommended to prevent Chikungunya fever.

Also read: 2 Zika cases confirmed in Woodlands, NEA advises residents to monitor for mosquito bites



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pixabay on Canva and wutzkoh on Canva.