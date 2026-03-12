19-year-old crushed to death in Taiwan after car overturns while he checks dangling wheel

19-year-old man crushed by car after vehicle drives into curb and overturns

A 19-year-old man in Taichung, Taiwan, died after being crushed by his own car while checking on it during a drive with his girlfriend.

The man surnamed Shi (transliterated from Mandarin), an Air Force volunteer, was driving his girlfriend to a restaurant with a scenic view when the accident occurred at 9.23pm.

While driving up a slope toward the parking lot, he failed to notice the curb on his left, causing the rear wheel to dangle.

After feeling that something was wrong with the vehicle, Mr Shi got out to inspect it.

However, the car suddenly overturned and crushed his chest, leaving him trapped underneath.

Tourists work together to rescue trapped driver

According to TVBS, Mr Shi began vomiting blood and lost consciousness at the scene.

More than 10 tourists who witnessed the accident called the police and firefighters, and worked together to push the overturned car and rescue the trapped driver.

Upon arrival, firefighters performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr Shi before bringing him to the hospital.

However, despite resuscitation efforts, Mr Shi was pronounced dead.

Man’s girlfriend emerged unharmed

Mr Shi’s girlfriend, who was seated in the passenger seat during the incident, was not injured but was reportedly left in severe shock.

According to ETtoday, preliminary police investigations revealed that Mr Shi tested negative for alcohol.

Police have requested an autopsy and are investigating the detailed cause of the incident.

Featured image adapted from Mirror & ETtoday.