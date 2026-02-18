1st day of Ramadan fasting is on 19 Feb, Mufti sends greetings to S’pore Muslims

1st day of Ramadan is on 19 Feb as the crescent moon wasn’t visible on 17 Feb

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, officially begins on Thursday (19 Feb) this year, announced Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

In a speech posted on Facebook on Tuesday (17 Feb), Dr Nazirudin extended his heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim community in Singapore.

1st day of Ramadan set based on astronomical calculations

In his speech, Dr Nazirudin explained that the date was set based on astronomical calculations.

The crescent moon for the month of Ramadan was not visible above Singapore’s horizon at sunset on Tuesday evening, he noted. This was because the moon set 4 minutes earlier than the sun.

Thus, the Islamic month of Syaaban, which is before Ramadan, ends on Wednesday (18 Feb) after 30 days. This will also mark the first night of Tarawih prayers.

Accordingly, the fasting month, or Islamic year of 1444H, will start on Thursday.

MUIS clarifies how start of Ramadan fasting is determined

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) had previously clarified how the exact date is calculated, noting “some confusion” about when fasting should start.

Singapore uses the imkan ar-ru’yah method — a method of calculation based on astronomy, MUIS said.

It calculates the possibility of visible moonsighting based on certain parameters, i.e. the altitude of the new moon from the horizon and the elongation (angular distance) between the moon and the sun during sunset, according to Muslim.sg.

Both criteria must meet a certain measurement for the moon to be visible by the naked eye or a regular telescope, thus heralding the start of a new month.

However, due to atmospheric and geographical factors, it is very difficult for the new crescent moon to be sighted in Singapore, MUIS added.

Thus, the astronomical calculation method is preferred for the Singapore context as it’s more certain.

In some other countries, for example Saudi Arabia, the first day of fasting is observed on Wednesday, reported Al Jazeera.

Mufti wishes Muslim a blessed Ramadan

Dr Nazirudin wished Muslims a blessed Ramadan filled with blessings and the graciousness of Allah, saying:

Let us seize this precious opportunity to strengthen our faith and devotion to Allah s.w.t. through steadfast worship, gratitude, graciousness and giving in our interactions with one another. May Allah s.w.t. accept all our acts of worship and good deeds during this most sacred and noble month.

This year’s MUIS Imsakiah Calendar may be found at go.gov.sg/ramadan2026.

