31 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed on Wednesday (2 Jun) that there are 31 new Covid-19 cases.

24 are in the community, with 5 of them unlinked.

Meanwhile, there are also 7 imported cases.

No cases are in workers’ dorms today.

New cases on 2 Jun include 24 infections in the community, with 18 already placed on quarantine and 1 detected through surveillance.

All 7 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and they were tested during their stay.

6 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Clementi NTUC FairPrice outlet closes for deep cleaning

On Tuesday (1 Jun), NTUC FairPrice announced that a staff member at their Clementi Ave 3 store tested positive for Covid-19.

As such, the store will be closed for deep cleaning until 3 Jun.

The employee was last at work on 26 May and received her vaccination recently.

Look out for those struggling during pandemic

MOH will share more details about today’s cases at night.

As we stay at home during Phase 2 Heightened Alert, do look out for those who may be struggling during this time, such as by patronising hawkers.

We hope everyone stays safe.

