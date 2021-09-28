80 Covid-19 Deaths In Singapore As 2 Vaccinated Seniors Pass Away

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 1,647 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (27 Sep), as well as 2 Covid-19 deaths.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

1,280 in the community

362 dorm residents

5 imported cases

335 cases are above 60 years old.

Both Covid-19 cases who passed away were vaccinated but with “various underlying medical conditions”.

This takes the number of Covid-19 deaths here to 80.

Meanwhile, there are 1,288 cases warded in hospital.

As of last night, there were 1,288 cases in hospital.

194 cases require oxygen supplementation while 27 cases were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

185 cases involve seniors who are over 60 years old.

Both deaths were from vaccinated cases.

Case 74761 was an 80-year-old woman while Case 88258 was a 74-year-old man.

They had various underlying medical conditions, though MOH did not go into specifics.

98% of local cases over the past 28 days were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, 382 cases required oxygen and 41 had been in the ICU.

9 large clusters under monitoring

While there were no new large active clusters, there are 9 clusters with new cases.

Blue Stars Dormitory recorded 18 new cases yesterday, for a total of 381 so far.

Source

There is also transmission at the following dormitories:

Woodlands Dormitory (12 new cases)

Tampines Dormitory (7 new cases)

Bukit Batok Road Plantation Crescent dormitory (5 new cases)

Other clusters include LearnJoy Education Centre and My Little Campus (Yishun), both recording transmission among staff and students, as well as household members.

Focus on keeping hospital cases down

Measures kicked in this week as the government looks to ease the stress being placed on the healthcare system.

With over 1,000 Covid-19 cases warded, this is putting a strain on our resources.

There are plans to scale up operations so we can handle a higher number of cases, but until then, the current restrictions will remain.

We shall see in 2 weeks if the burden has been eased.

Rest in peace to the deceased

MS News offer our condolences to the 2 deceased’s families.

With safe management measures in place, it must not be easy for the families who can only watch their loved ones via video before they pass on.

We hope that the families can find closure from the deaths.

