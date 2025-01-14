23 people injured after bus rear-ended container lorry on M’sia expressway

23 passengers sustained injuries following crash involving tour bus & lorry

A tour bus collided with the rear of a container lorry, resulting in 23 injuries and leaving two individuals in critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 4am on Tuesday (14 Jan) along the 157.8 km stretch of the North-South Expressway near Sungai Bakap in Penang.

Personnel from the Sungai Bakap and Nibong Tebal Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the call about the incident at around 4.16am.

2 victims in critical condition

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department stated that the tour bus was found to have rear-ended the lorry, reports Malaysian news media China Press.

The bus was carrying 26 passengers at the time of the incident, including two drivers and a co-pilot.

Three people were unharmed while 23 others sustained injuries following the crash.

Firefighters assisted in evacuating the injured passengers from the bus and handed them over to the Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) for treatment.

“No one was trapped in the accident, and all injured passengers have been sent to Sungai Bakap Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment,” the department revealed.

It was reported that two of the injured are in critical condition and are currently being treated in the red zone (critical) ward. Meanwhile, nine sustained moderate injuries and 12 suffered minor injuries.

The accident resulted in heavy traffic congestion, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.

South Seberang Perai District Police Chief Chong Wu Chin urged witnesses who have information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Featured image adapted from China Press.